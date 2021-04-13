Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Gemtesa for overactive bladder launches in USA

13 April 2021

Swiss firm Urovant Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, has launched Gemtesa (vibegron) for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in the USA.

The urologic condition specialist won US regulatory approval for Gemtesa in December 2020. The product is the first and only β3 agonist with urgency data and no blood pressure warning in its label.

Chief executive Jim Robinson said: “The launch of Gemtesa is a significant milestone for Urovant, as we are bringing our first product to market.”

“It is also an important moment for the entire urology community, as Gemtesa is the first new, oral branded OAB medication to reach the market in nearly a decade,” he added.



