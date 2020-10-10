Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Health Canada joins EMA in rolling review of BNT162b2

Biotechnology
10 October 2020

The Canadian subsidiary Pfizer and Germany BioNTech have announced the initiation of a rolling submission to Health Canada for BNT162b2, their lead candidate from the companies' vaccine development program against COVID-19.

The move comes just a week after similar action with the European Medicines Agency, which has also started a rolling review of AstraZeneca’s novel coronavirus vaccine.

The rolling submission has been accepted under the Minister of Health's Interim Order allowing companies to submit safety and efficacy data and information as they become available.

Often referred to as a rolling review, this allows Health Canada to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

Health Canada will not make a decision on whether to authorize any vaccine being considered under rolling review until it has received the necessary evidence to support its safety, efficacy and quality.

Following the authorization of any vaccine submission, Health Canada will publish the evidence it reviewed in making its decision for transparency purposes.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Progress on BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2
7 September 2020
Biotechnology
US FDA questions wisdom of relaxed vaccine dosing schedule
5 January 2021
Biotechnology
New vaccine update bumps BioNTech and Pfizer upwards
21 August 2020
Biotechnology
BioNTech and Pfizer move into Phase II/III study with COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2
28 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze