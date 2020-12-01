Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Helsinn lines up China distribution deal for Valchlor

Biotechnology
1 December 2020

Swiss oncology and rare disease specialist Helsinn Group has inked a Chinese license and distribution deal with Kyowa Kirin for Valchlor (chlormethine).

Currently under review by the Chinese regulator, the therapy is being developed for the rare disease mycosis fungoides, the most widespread form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Under the terms of the deal, Kyowa Kirin gains an exclusive license to distribute, promote, market, and sell the product in China, while Helsinn will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory activities and supply.

Kyowa Kirin’s China general manager Kazunobu Mikawa said: “Valchlor will be one of our strategic products for our dermatology and hemato-oncology franchise. We are delighted to promote Valchlor as an additional therapeutic option for MF-CTCL patients in China.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Actelion's Ledaga approved in EU for the treatment of MF-CTCL
7 March 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze