BRIEF—Helsinn lines up China distribution deal for Valchlor

Swiss oncology and rare disease specialist Helsinn Group has inked a Chinese license and distribution deal with Kyowa Kirin for Valchlor (chlormethine).

Currently under review by the Chinese regulator, the therapy is being developed for the rare disease mycosis fungoides, the most widespread form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Under the terms of the deal, Kyowa Kirin gains an exclusive license to distribute, promote, market, and sell the product in China, while Helsinn will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory activities and supply.

Kyowa Kirin’s China general manager Kazunobu Mikawa said: “Valchlor will be one of our strategic products for our dermatology and hemato-oncology franchise. We are delighted to promote Valchlor as an additional therapeutic option for MF-CTCL patients in China.”