BRIEF—Hong Kong distribution deal for BioNTech vaccine

Biotechnology
27 August 2020

Hong Kong-based Jacobson Pharma has signed a letter of intent with a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical to market and supply up to 10 million doses of BioNTech’s BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine.

The deal applies to Hong Kong and Macau. Jacobson Pharma will provide support for marketing, sales and distribution through its hospital and medical clinic network.

A Phase I trial with 144 people has been initiated in China, with the first participants having been treated already.

If the vaccine is approved, BioNTech will supply the product from its GMP-certified mRNA manufacturing facilities in Europe.

