Sunday 24 November 2024

Allele Biotechnology files lawsuits alleging infringement of mNeonGreen technology

Biotechnology
6 October 2020
patent_trademark_legal_big

Privately-held US biotech Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals has filed two patent infringement lawsuits – one in New York against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and the other in California against Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX).

Both complaints address the infringement of Allele’s patented mNeonGreen technology, an important reagent used in the development of therapeutics for COVID-19.

Allele alleged that the defendants used mNeonGreen in their research without obtaining a license. It said that Pfizer and BioNTech, which have developed the investigational COVID-19 vaccine BNT162, never contacted Allele about obtaining a license, while Regeneron ignored multiple efforts to contact it by Allele.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Europe to buy 200 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
9 September 2020
Biotechnology
Shot in the arm for COVID-19 vaccine project
2 July 2020
Biotechnology
Regeneron encouraged by early antibody data in COVID-19
30 September 2020
Biotechnology
BioNTech and Regeneron to test novel immuno-oncology combo
31 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze