Allele Biotechnology files lawsuits alleging infringement of mNeonGreen technology

Privately-held US biotech Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals has filed two patent infringement lawsuits – one in New York against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and the other in California against Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX).

Both complaints address the infringement of Allele’s patented mNeonGreen technology, an important reagent used in the development of therapeutics for COVID-19.

Allele alleged that the defendants used mNeonGreen in their research without obtaining a license. It said that Pfizer and BioNTech, which have developed the investigational COVID-19 vaccine BNT162, never contacted Allele about obtaining a license, while Regeneron ignored multiple efforts to contact it by Allele.