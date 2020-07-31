BioNTech and Regeneron to test novel immuno-oncology combo

In between headline-grabbing updates for its world-leading COVID-19 vaccine program, BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) provided news from its work in oncology on Friday.

The Mainz, Germany-based firm is to work with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) on a clinical trial combining its innovative immunotherapy BNT111 with Libtayo (cemiplimab), a checkpoint blocker.

The companies plan to jointly conduct a randomized Phase II study in people with advanced melanoma which does not respond well to this kind of checkpoint blocker alone.