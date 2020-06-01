Libtayo potential in deadly skin cancer better than thought

Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have presented new data on the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) from a pivotal Phase II trial in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), the deadliest non-melanoma skin cancer.
These results demonstrate both longer durability and higher complete response rates than previously reported.
The data make up part of the largest and most mature prospective clinical dataset in patients with metastatic CSCC or locally-advanced CSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.
