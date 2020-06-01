Saturday 23 November 2024

Libtayo potential in deadly skin cancer better than thought

Biotechnology
1 June 2020
sanofi-regeneron-big

Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have presented new data on the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) from a pivotal Phase II trial in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), the deadliest non-melanoma skin cancer.

These results demonstrate both longer durability and higher complete response rates than previously reported.

The data make up part of the largest and most mature prospective clinical dataset in patients with metastatic CSCC or locally-advanced CSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Latest data show Libtayo beneficial in BCC trial
5 May 2020
Biotechnology
Phase III Libtayo trial stopped early on success in first-line NSCLC
27 April 2020
Biotechnology
Libtayo data to form basis for US and EU submissions in BCC
18 September 2020
Biotechnology
FDA accepts Libtayo for priority review in first-line advanced NSCLC
3 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze