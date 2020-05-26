Sanofi to sell stake in Regeneron

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced its intent to sell its equity investment in US biotech company Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN).

This holding amounts to approximately 23.2 million shares of Regeneron’s common stock, representing approximately 20.6% ownership.

Sanofi has announced that the registered offering and share repurchase will have no impact on the ongoing collaboration between the companies.