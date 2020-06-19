Sanofi buoyed by Dupixent China approval

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.

The NMPA identified the drug, from French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), as an overseas medicine considered urgently needed in clinical practice, leading to an expedited review and approval process.

Sanofi shares jump