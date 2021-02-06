Regeneron earnings beat analysts' expectations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) shares gained 3.9% in pre-market trading on Friday, after announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
Total revenues increased by 30% to $2.423 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, in line with analysts’ forecasts. Full year 2020 total revenues increased 30% to $8.497 billion, compared to $6.558 billion for the full year 2019.
Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income per diluted share was $9.53 in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 27%, beating estimates of $8.39 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $31.47 for the full year 2020, up 28%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze