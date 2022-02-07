Saturday 8 November 2025

Regeneron 4th-qtr financials beat forecasts

Biotechnology
7 February 2022
regeneron_big

US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, that beat analysts’ estimates, boosted by demand for blockbuster drugs Dupixent (dupilumab) and Eylea (aflibercept), combined with higher sales of its COVID-19 therapy.

Fourth quarter 2021 revenues increased 104% to $4.95 billion versus fourth quarter 2020 including $2.30 billion attributable to Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab) revenues excluding Regen-Cov - increased 17%. This was higher that the $4.56 billion FactSet consensus.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP diluted EPS was $19.69, up 925, up 149%, and non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $23.72, well ahead of FactSet consensus estimates of $20.40.

