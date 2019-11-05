Eye drugs boost third quarter revenues at Regeneron

New York, USA-based biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has reported a positive third quarter 2019 revenue result, with sales up 23% to $2.05 billion, compared with the same period last year.

Analysts had forecast $1.99 billion, making it the second consecutive quarter in which the firm managed to outperform expectations.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was $5.86. The firm also announced a $1 billion share repurchase program.