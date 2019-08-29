Saturday 23 November 2024

US Court rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron in ongoing Praluent patent litigation

Biotechnology
29 August 2019
sanofi-regeneron-big

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) yesterday announced that the US District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in their favor and found as a matter of law that US biotech firm Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) asserted patent claims for antibodies targeting PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9) are invalid based on lack of enablement.

This decision overturns portions of a jury verdict reached in February that upheld the validity of three of five claims asserted by Amgen on two of its US patents for its PCSK9 inhibitor Repatha (evolocumab). Sanofi and Regeneron market the rival PCSK9 inhibitor Praluent (alirocumab). This means that Sanofi and Regeneron have successfully invalidated all five asserted Amgen patent claims, said Sanofi.

Regeneron’s shares closed up 2.21% at $287.64 in US trading on Wednesday, while Sanofi’s stock was up 1.08% at 78.32 euros in early Paris activity today.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
For long-term litigants Sanofi and Amgen, it's a case of win some, lose some
6 October 2017
Biotechnology
Regeneron 4th-qtr sales and earnings beat expectations
6 February 2020
Biotechnology
German court finds Praluent infringes Amgen's German Repatha patent
15 July 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Merck & Co dealt blow in patent row with Gilead
31 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze