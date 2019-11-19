Aerie adds Avizorex asset to pipeline with acquisition

US ophthalmology specialist Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AERI) has agreed to acquire Avizorex Pharma, a Spanish company developing therapeutics for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Avizorex completed a Phase IIa study in dry eye subjects earlier this year with its lead product candidate, AVX-012, a potent and selective agonist of the TRPM8 ion channel, a cold sensor and osmolarity sensor that regulates ocular surface wetness and blink rate.

Phase IIb study planned