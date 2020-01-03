EMA accepts Aerie's glaucoma candidate for review

US ophthalmic drugs specialist Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AERI) yesterday announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the marketing authorization application (MAA) for Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%.

Roclanda is currently marketed as Rocklatan in the USA, where it is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. An opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the MAA for Roclanda is expected in late 2020. Netarsudil is the active ingredient in Aerie’s Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution), which was approved in the USA in March last year and launched in April.

Sales expectations