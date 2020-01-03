Sunday 24 November 2024

EMA accepts Aerie's glaucoma candidate for review

Pharmaceutical
3 January 2020
aerie_large

US ophthalmic drugs specialist Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AERI) yesterday announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the marketing authorization application (MAA) for Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%.

Roclanda is currently marketed as Rocklatan in the USA, where it is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. An opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the MAA for Roclanda is expected in late 2020. Netarsudil is the active ingredient in Aerie’s Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution), which was approved in the USA in March last year and launched in April.

Sales expectations

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Former Allergan exec to ensure Aerie gets vital launch right
3 January 2018
Pharmaceutical
Santen now MA holder for Rhokiinsa and Roclanda in the EEA and UK
2 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Novel glaucoma med targets once-daily dosing regimen
14 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Allergan gains FDA approval for Durysta
6 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze