New class of eye drug could offer less frequent dosing

Ireland-incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Swiss firm Molecular Partners (SIX: MOLN) have announced two-year data from the CEDAR and SEQUOIA studies, at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
The firms have been developing abicipar, an investigational therapy as an option for people with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
The new data show that, in the second year of these studies, four injections of abicipar resulted in the maintenance of visual gains, comparable to monthly Lucentis (ranibizumab).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze