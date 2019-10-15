New class of eye drug could offer less frequent dosing

Ireland-incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Swiss firm Molecular Partners (SIX: MOLN) have announced two-year data from the CEDAR and SEQUOIA studies, at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).

The firms have been developing abicipar, an investigational therapy as an option for people with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

The new data show that, in the second year of these studies, four injections of abicipar resulted in the maintenance of visual gains, comparable to monthly Lucentis (ranibizumab).