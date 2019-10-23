Bausch Health licenses Clearside Biomedical's eye drug Xipere

Canada’s Bausch Health Companies (TSX: BHC) and Bausch + Lomb, its global eye health business, has entered into an agreement with US ophthalmology specialist Clearside Biomedical (Nasdaq: CLSD) to acquire an exclusive license for the commercialization and development of Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) in the USA and Canada.
News of the deal saw Clearside’s shares leap 10.78% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.
Xipere is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated for suprachoroidal administration via Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector that is being investigated as a targeted treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. Clearside expects to resubmit its New Drug Application (NDA) for Xipere to the US Food and Drug Administration for review in the first quarter of 2020 and believes the FDA will review the NDA within six months of receipt of the resubmission.
