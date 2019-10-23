Saturday 23 November 2024

Bausch Health licenses Clearside Biomedical's eye drug Xipere

Pharmaceutical
23 October 2019
bausch_health_big

Canada’s Bausch Health Companies (TSX: BHC) and Bausch + Lomb, its global eye health business, has entered into an agreement with US ophthalmology specialist Clearside Biomedical (Nasdaq: CLSD) to acquire an exclusive license for the commercialization and development of Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) in the USA and Canada.

News of the deal saw Clearside’s shares leap 10.78% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.

Xipere is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated for suprachoroidal administration via Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector that is being investigated as a targeted treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. Clearside expects to resubmit its New Drug Application (NDA) for Xipere to the US Food and Drug Administration for review in the first quarter of 2020 and believes the FDA will review the NDA within six months of receipt of the resubmission.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Clearside drops development of Xipere combo in retinal vein occlusion
6 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
Bausch Health picks up IBD drug amiselimod rejected by Biogen
26 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Bausch Health in-licenses Eyenovia formulation
12 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Wilson disease
29 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze