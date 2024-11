Clearside is developing potential therapies for eye diseases using a proprietary treatment approach where pharmacological candidates have access to the back of the eye through suprachoroidal injection.

This approach is thought to offer potentially meaningful therapeutic benefit to patients suffering from sight-threatening diseases like uveitis, retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration.

In March 2018, the company announced positive top-line results from its Phase III trial of suprachoroidal CLS-TA in patients with macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis.