Regenxbio takes up option for Clearside's in-office delivery platform for RGX-314

Regenxbio (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced exclusive worldwide option and license agreement with Clearside Biomedical (Nasdaq: CLSD) for evaluation of in-office delivery platform of RGX-314 to the suprachoroidal space in the eye for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
News of the deal sent Clearside’s shares rocketing 21.2% to $0.71 in pre-market trading this morning, while Regenxbio was unchanged.
Regenxbio plans to evaluate RGX-314 using Clearside’s SCS Microinjector for in-office, non-surgical delivery into the suprachoroidal space, while continuing to advance its RGX-314 subretinal delivery program currently in development for wet AMD and DR.
