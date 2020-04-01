Regenxbio and Ultragenyx expand deal on NAV technology

US biotech Regenxbio (Nasdaq: RGNX) announced a new exclusive, worldwide license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE), extending the companies’ existing gene therapy partnership announced in October 2018.
Under the terms of the accord, Regenxbio has granted Ultragenyx an exclusive, worldwide license, with rights to sublicense, to Regenxbio’s NAV AAV8 and AAV9 Vectors for the development and commercialization of gene therapy treatments for a rare metabolic disorder. In return for these rights, Regenxbio will receive an upfront payment of $7 million, ongoing fees, milestone payments, and royalties on net sales of products incorporating the licensed intellectual property.
"We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with Ultragenyx through this new license agreement, which will enable Ultragenyx to apply our proprietary NAV Vectors to the development of a new gene therapy for rare diseases," said Kenneth Mills, president and chief executive of Regenxbio, adding: “Today’s announcement provides further validation of the breadth and depth of our intellectual property portfolio, and we remain committed to working closely with leading companies to enable the development of important gene therapy programs.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze