Early DMD data show significant impact of new gene therapy

Early data from the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of a new gene therapy, RGX-202, raise hopes for a breakthrough in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
DMD is one of the most severe forms of inherited muscular dystrophies, and can lead to progressive muscle fiber degeneration and weakness.
Announcing the data, Maryland, USA-based Regenxbio (Nasdaq: RGNX) said the therapy generated “significantly increased microdystrophin expression in a 12-year-old patient."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze