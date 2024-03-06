Fast-moving CGT space still facing same challenges

Progress is happening in the cell and gene therapies (CGT) space - but that does not mean that the challenges that have held it back are about to disappear.

Regulatory barriers and cost concerns continue to hamper their widespread adoption, according to the data and analytics company GlobalData, in its overview of the space.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Drug Database reveals that over the past decade, a total of 14 cell and gene therapies were approved across various therapy areas in the USA.