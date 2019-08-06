Saturday 23 November 2024

Regeneron beats estimates by maintaining Eylea sales and driving Dupixent growth

Biotechnology
6 August 2019
regeneron-location-big

One of big pharma’s favorite partner companies – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) – has beaten analyst expectations with its second quarter 2019 financial results.

The US biotech clocked total revenue of $1.93 billion, up 20% on the $1.61 billion of the second quarter of 2018, and ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We are further unlocking Eylea’s potential to help patients with the recent approval in diabetic retinopathy, and are advancing a high-dose formulation into the clinic later this year"Regeneron’s investment in Alnylam Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: ALNY) to discover, develop and commercialize new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, which included an upfront $400 million, skewed the company’s earnings figures.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Regeneron beats estimates and keeps growing fast
5 November 2020
Biotechnology
European Commission approves Dupixent for severe asthma
8 May 2019
Biotechnology
Regeneron's results offer Ebola optimism
12 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—New pre-filled Eylea syringe approved in USA
13 August 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze