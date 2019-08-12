Saturday 23 November 2024

Regeneron's results offer Ebola optimism

Biotechnology
12 August 2019
A trial of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) Ebola virus drug REGN-EB3 has been stopped early because it showed superiority to Mapp Biopharmaceutical’s rival, ZMapp.

The protocol specified that the PALM trial would only be stopped early for a highly statistically-significant result. The independent data safety monitoring board decided to halt the study after reviewing interim mortality data from 499 patients.

Orphan status

