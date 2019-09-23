New Ebola vaccine to be introduced on the ground

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have announced plans to introduce a second experimental Ebola vaccine to complement ring vaccination.
The adenovirus 26 vectored glycoprotein/MVA-BN vaccine, from US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), is given as a two-dose course, 56 days apart, and will be provided under approved protocols to targeted at-risk populations in areas that do not have active Ebola transmission as an additional tool to extend protection against the virus.
This unlicensed product will complement the current vaccine – Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) rVSV-ZEBOV-GP, which has proven highly effective and safe, helping to protect thousands of people.
