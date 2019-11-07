J&J applies for European approval for Ebola vaccine regimen

Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of American drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has applied for European approval for its investigational Ebola vaccine regimen.

Two applications have been submitted, supporting the two vaccines that comprise the combination regimen. The product has been developed for the prevention of Ebola virus disease (EVD) caused by Zaire ebolavirus species.

The vaccine regimen includes Ad26.ZEBOV as the first dose, which is based on Janssen’s AdVac technology, and MVA-BN-Filo as the second dose, which is based on technology from Denmark's Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA).