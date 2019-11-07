J&J applies for European approval for Ebola vaccine regimen

Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of American drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has applied for European approval for its investigational Ebola vaccine regimen.
Two applications have been submitted, supporting the two vaccines that comprise the combination regimen. The product has been developed for the prevention of Ebola virus disease (EVD) caused by Zaire ebolavirus species.
The vaccine regimen includes Ad26.ZEBOV as the first dose, which is based on Janssen’s AdVac technology, and MVA-BN-Filo as the second dose, which is based on technology from Denmark's Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze