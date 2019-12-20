Saturday 23 November 2024

Ebola vaccine approved by FDA

20 December 2019
Pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has won US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Ebola vaccine, Ervebo.

This approval comes after the European Commission approved the vaccine last month, and Merck is already working to initiate manufacturing of licensed doses, which it expects to start becoming available in around the third quarter of 2020.

The development of Ervebo has been a global collaboration between private and public sectors in multiple countries, including Merck and US agency the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

