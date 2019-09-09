'Breakthrough' status for Ridgeback's Ebola candidate mAb114

The US Food and Drug Administration has recently granted mAb114, an experimental treatment for Ebola from closely-held US biotech firm Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Breakthrough Therapy designation.
Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions, and the grant was based on interim data from the Pamoja Tulinde Maisha (PALM [together save lives]) study.
"The FDA's decision to grant mAb114 Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of Ebola reflects a recognition of the promising efficacy and safety data that has been collected to date for this investigational drug. We plan to work closely with the FDA as we continue to advance our development program for mAb114. The substantial survival improvement seen with mAb114 in the PALM trial catalyzed this important regulatory milestone," said Wendy Holman, chief executive of Florida-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze