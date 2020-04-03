Breakthrough Ebola treatment receives contract from US government

Closely-held US biotech firm Ridgeback Biotherapeutics yesterday announced that it has been awarded a contract for $10.9 million to support the development of ansuvimab (mAb114), an experimental Ebola treatment, through licensure with the US Food and Drug Administration.

The contract awarded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) includes contract options for an additional $139.8 million.

Rights licensed from NIAID