Regeneron rockets as financial results provide perfect picture of growth

Investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) could afford a rare smile in these difficult times, as the company’s first quarter 2020 results came in on Tuesday, sending shares 7% higher by midday.
First quarter revenues at the US biotech – a frequent partner of French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) – rose by 33% to $1.83 billion, while diluted earnings per share hit $6.60, ahead of analyst expectations of $6.09.
As well as boasting impressive sales of its Sanofi-partnered blockbuster Dupixent (dupilumab), and Bayer (BAYN: DE) partnered Eylea (aflibercept), as well as Regeneron’s newer assets look good, with Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), licensed to Sanofi, showing clinically-meaningful and durable responses in pivotal second-line advanced basal cell carcinoma trial ahead of likely regulatory submissions later this year. The company’s COVID-19 efforts also include a SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail treatment that is moving forward rapidly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze