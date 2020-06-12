Regeneron enters clinic with COVID-19 antibody cocktail

New Jersey, USA-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has kicked off its first trial of REGN-COV2, an antibody combo for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
The program will examine the impact of the cocktail on a range of populations, including hospitalized and non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The candidate has been developed using the same 'rapid response' capabilities harnessed in the development of REGN-EB3, an Ebola candidate currently under review in the USA.
