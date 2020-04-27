Saturday 23 November 2024

Sanofi and Regeneron amend Kevzara COVID-19 trial

Biotechnology
27 April 2020
Partners Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) have announced that – following a review by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) – its research work on Kevzara (sarilumab) in COVID-19 will be scaled back.

The companies have announced the preliminary results from the Phase II portion of an ongoing Phase II/III trial evaluating the interleukin-6 receptor antibody in hospitalized patients with severe or critical respiratory illness caused by COVID-19.

"There is an acute need for tailored approaches"In the IDMC’s review of all available Phase II and Phase III data, the trial will be immediately amended so that only critical patients continue to be enrolled to receive Kevzara 400mg or placebo.

