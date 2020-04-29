Novel inhibitor enters UK program for COVID-19 options

A novel AXL kinase inhibitor from Norwegian biotech BerGenBio (OSE: BGBIO) is to be fast-tracked through a new Phase II trial program led by the British government.

The initiative is designed to provide an early indication of the potential for medicines to help the most vulnerable people with COVID-19.

BerGenBio has been trying to develop the candidate, bemcentinib, as a first-in-class cancer drug. It has also shown antiviral activity against several “enveloped” viruses, a category which includes the novel coronavirus.