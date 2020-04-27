With fewer new COVID-19 cases, recruiting study patients becomes more difficult, says analyst

Though the reporting of fewer new cases of COVID-19 infection is clearly good news in terms of stemming the pandemic, this poses a big obstacle for testing of potential treatments and vaccines.
An example of this was the suspension of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir testing last week in China among patients with mild symptoms of the new coronavirus, noted analytics firm GlobalData’s associate director of infectious diseases Michael Breen.
“As the Covid-19 outbreak becomes controlled, we must acknowledge that developers will increasingly face difficulties in recruiting infected patients for trials. In fact, as Gilead experienced in China, companies may have plans in place to initiate a trial, but when it comes to begin enrollment, there may be insufficient numbers of patients to power the study,” said Dr Breen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze