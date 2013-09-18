Regeneron is a US-based biotech that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

The company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high LDL cholesterol and a rare inflammatory condition and has product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need, including rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, asthma, pain, cancer and infectious diseases.

Regeneron has numerous partnerships on its products and pipeline candidates including with German pharma major Bayer, France's Sanofi and many more.