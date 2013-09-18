Sunday 24 November 2024

Regeneron is a US-based biotech that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

The company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high LDL cholesterol and a rare inflammatory condition and has product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need, including rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, asthma, pain, cancer and infectious diseases.

Regeneron has numerous partnerships on its products and pipeline candidates including with German pharma major Bayer, France's Sanofi and many more.

