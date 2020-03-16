Sanofi and Regeneron rush Kevzara into COVID-19 trial

The Franco-American pairing of Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) have rapidly ramped up a coronavirus (COVID-19) trial of Kevzara (sarilumab), a drug that is currently approved for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Kevzara, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interleukin-6 (IL-6) pathway by binding and blocking the IL-6 receptor, will be tested in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.

Supported by preliminary data on another IL-6 antibody