Europe to buy 200 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

New York-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have agreed with European authorities to supply up to 200 million doses of their investigational COVID-19 vaccine BNT162.
The agreement comes shortly after UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) reached a deal to supply Europe with its vaccine candidate.
Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed an additional option for a further 100 million doses of its mRNA-based vaccine candidate, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze