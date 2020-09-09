Europe to buy 200 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

New York-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have agreed with European authorities to supply up to 200 million doses of their investigational COVID-19 vaccine BNT162.

The agreement comes shortly after UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) reached a deal to supply Europe with its vaccine candidate.

Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed an additional option for a further 100 million doses of its mRNA-based vaccine candidate, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.