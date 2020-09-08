Sunday 24 November 2024

Over-the-counter nasal spray could block COVID-19

8 September 2020
Austrian respiratory and ophthalmology specialist Marinomed Biotech has submitted for approval for its nasal spray Carragelose in a first group of European Union countries.

The nasal spray is the first product from the Carragelose platform to be submitted for approval as an over-the-counter medicinal product.

Containing the decongestant xylometazoline, the spray aims to treat viral infections of the respiratory tract and reduce the swelling of the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, which enables free breathing through the nose.

