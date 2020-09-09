Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine trial worries investors, public

Phase III tests of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate have been halted after a participant fell ill, pausing progress in the multi-site international study.
Researchers are investigating the cause of the illness in the trial, which is testing AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) AZD1222 vaccine, developed with Oxford University.
Shares in the company fell over 1% in morning trading, after tumbling 8% after hours on Tuesday, amid intense interest from investors and the general public alike. With global media poring over the significance of the event, the firm insisted the trial stoppage was “a routine action.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze