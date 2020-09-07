How COVID-19 has and will change the pharma sector

Richard Bergström, long-standing board member of European Health Forum Gastein and former director general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), provides an Expert View on the impact of COVID-19.
Just six months into the deadliest global pandemic for a century, the way we live has changed dramatically, most likely forever. For all of us, our children, yours, and mine, above all there will a pre- and post- COVID-19 world.
And healthcare systems have undergone and are still experiencing convulsive change. Let me reflect here on how the pharmaceutical industry has and will have changed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze