Sunday 24 November 2024

As complaints roll out on COVID-19 vaccine supplies, Europe's pharma defends IP

Pharmaceutical
24 February 2021
patent_trademark_legal_big

In recent weeks there has been much criticism around the availability of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to less developed countries, with various consumer groups and some European governments calling for countries to ignore patent protection to allow local drugmakers to manufacture the vaccines, and accusing the western world of hording.

However, today the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) came out with a strong defense of its position and the importance of intellectual property.

In the EFPIA statement, director general Natalie Moll said: “We understand and share the frustration caused by temporary reductions to the quantities of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered. Manufacturing billions of doses for people across Europe and around the world is an unprecedented challenge involving multiple partners, working around the clock without ever compromising on the quality or safety of the vaccines. Fluctuations in the supply of doses, however frustrating, is a feature of manufacturing such complex biological products.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
How COVID-19 has and will change the pharma sector
7 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA's transparency over COVID-19 wins industry praise
14 October 2020
Biotechnology
EMA guidance on adapting COVID-19 vaccines to SARS-CoV-2 variants
26 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
WTO proposal to waive COVID vaccine IP rights puts pandemic response at risk, says EFPIA
18 March 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze