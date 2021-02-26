EMA guidance on adapting COVID-19 vaccines to SARS-CoV-2 variants

The European Medicines Agency has issued guidance outlining the requirements for manufacturers planning to modify their COVID-19 vaccines in order to address coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) variants.

Currently, three vaccines are authorized for use in the European Union: BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX)/Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Comirnaty; COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA); and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

Viruses typically mutate and several variant strains of SARS-CoV-2 have already been identified worldwide. The three authoriz0ed vaccines provide protection against the variants that are currently prevalent across Europe. However, it appears that with continued mutations and new variants emerging, authorized vaccines may need to be adapted, in time to ensure continued protection. Initial data indicates that some of these variants may have an impact on the level of protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines against infection and disease.