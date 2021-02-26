GSK amends trial after otilimab misses endpoint in COVID-19

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced results from the Phase II proof of concept OSCAR study in COVID-19 with otilimab, an anti-granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (anti-GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody.
The primary endpoint of the OSCAR study was the proportion of COVID-19 patients who were alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days after treatment with a single dose of otilimab in addition to standard of care, including anti-viral treatments and corticosteroids, compared to patients being treated with standard of care alone.
"Patients aged 70 and over account for 70% of COVID-related deaths and nearly 40% of hospitalizations"Data from patients of all ages showed a treatment difference of 5.3%, but this did not reach statistical significance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze