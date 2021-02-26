Sunday 24 November 2024

GSK amends trial after otilimab misses endpoint in COVID-19

Biotechnology
26 February 2021
gsk_glaxosmithkline_hq_large

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced results from the Phase II proof of concept OSCAR study in COVID-19 with otilimab, an anti-granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (anti-GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody.

The primary endpoint of the OSCAR study was the proportion of COVID-19 patients who were alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days after treatment with a single dose of otilimab in addition to standard of care, including anti-viral treatments and corticosteroids, compared to patients being treated with standard of care alone.

"Patients aged 70 and over account for 70% of COVID-related deaths and nearly 40% of hospitalizations"Data from patients of all ages showed a treatment difference of 5.3%, but this did not reach statistical significance.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
End to GSK losing streak brings hope for COVID-19 patients
11 March 2021
Biotechnology
GSK and Vir to take on influenza in expanded collaboration
18 February 2021
Biotechnology
EMA guidance on adapting COVID-19 vaccines to SARS-CoV-2 variants
26 February 2021
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 28, 2022
30 October 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze