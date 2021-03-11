Sunday 24 November 2024

End to GSK losing streak brings hope for COVID-19 patients

Biotechnology
11 March 2021
glaxo_gsk_glaxosmithkline_big

Positive Phase III data herald a significant turnaround in the fortunes of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) coronavirus program.

Data monitors have recommended halting the COMET-ICE study due to strong efficacy, with an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death in people receiving VIR-7831 as monotherapy, compared to placebo.

Together with Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR), GSK is testing the monoclonal antibody as an early treatment for COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization.

