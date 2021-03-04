Still no luck for GSK in fight against novel coronavirus

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) have stopped enrollment in the Phase III ACTIV trial testing VIR-7831 as a treatment for COVID-19.

The decision follows an update from trial monitors indicating that, while there were no reported safety signals, the magnitude of potential benefit was unclear.

Shares in San Francisco-based Vir tumbled over a quarter following the announcement, while GSK stock was unaffected.