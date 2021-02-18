Sunday 24 November 2024

GSK and Vir to take on influenza in expanded collaboration

Biotechnology
18 February 2021
A new, broader R&D collaboration between British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and USA-based Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) will see the firms working together on therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the firms began collaborating to research and develop therapies for COVID-19.

The new agreement provides GSK with exclusive rights to jointly develop potential best-in-class monoclonal antibodies for influenza, including VIR-2482, which is designed as a universal prophylactic for influenza A.

