EFPIA at odds with EU proposals on trade policy on COVID-19 crisis

The European Union on Friday issued a Communication on “Urgent Trade Policy Responses to the COVID-19 crisis", to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The EU proposes that WTO members agree as soon as possible on a global trade initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics encompassing the following three components: 1) trade facilitation and disciplines on export restrictions; 2) expansion of production, including through pledges by vaccine producers and developers and; 3) clarification and facilitation of TRIPS Agreement flexibilities relating to compulsory licences.

Speaking about its publication, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) director general Nathalie Moll said: “While welcoming the commitment to limit export restrictions and facilitate trade, as well as encourage the expansion of vaccine and treatment production in collaboration with industry, we are deeply concerned about the threat of compulsory licensing as a vehicle to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines. Compulsory licensing will not facilitate greater vaccine equity but could put the hard-won progress in fighting this terrible disease in jeopardy.”



Innovative vaccine manufacturers and biotech companies continue to be at the forefront of the global effort to develop and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. This massive effort is succeeding. After more than 200 clinical trials and nearly 300 partnerships and collaborations among manufacturers worldwide, production has increased, in just a few months from zero to 2.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of May with an astounding estimate of 11 billion doses by the end of 2021 (Airfinity data here). This will be enough doses to vaccinate the world’s adult population.