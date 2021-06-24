Concern over provisional EU HTA agreement

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) is not happy.

The EFPIA has put out a statement expressing concern at the provisional agreement on increased European Union (EU)-level cooperation of member states on health technology assessment (HTA) reached by the European Parliament and Council negotiators.

The trade group has said that it strongly supports a system to pool resources and high-level expertise so that medicines can be assessed jointly for their relative effectiveness on the basis of clinical evidence, and that joint early scientific dialogue can take place with HTA agencies.