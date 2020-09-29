Survey paints worrying picture of COVID-19's impact on other patients

The impact of COVID-19 on patients with other health conditions cannot be underestimated.

That is a clear conclusion from a survey of 1,720 patient groups from around the world.

The PatientView 2020 survey, which was conducted in July and August, aggregates what these organizations have learned about how various communities of patients are coping during the pandemic. Judging by the feedback and commentaries from respondents, fear is a dominant theme.