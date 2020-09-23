COVID-19 vaccine supply chain delays almost inevitable, expert says

The overwhelming focus of media reports on COVID-19 vaccine candidates is on whether they will provide positive Phase III data and meet the approval of regulators, and also whether they can be manufactured in sufficient quantity to cope with demand.

However, the unprecedented scale of its impeding distribution means a hugely complex supply chains need to be created immediately if there is any chance of it being delivered swiftly, according to Madhav Durbha, group vice president of industry strategy, LLamasoft, a global AI and logistics solutions provider.

'Supply chain must work optimally'